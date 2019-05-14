Carl Henry Parduhn … the man ... the legend, our superhero, age 91, died peacefully at home on Friday, May 10, 2019, with complications from a radioactive spider bite (there were millions of them on the porch) that led to the fighting of a three year battle with a horrible criminal named Cancer.
Yes, Carl was a true superhero to all who knew him …his grandchildren can attest to that. He is remembered as a kind, mild-mannered man with amazing charisma and an ability to make others laugh. As we all know, no one will be as handsome as grandpa, nor will any of us have as nice of hair as he had ... he reminded us all the time!
His superpowers were on display every time we played the game Aggravation. Even when we conspired against him to “get Whitey,” he would always win. He would start and finish a crossword puzzle ... in pen! His superpower to attract birds each morning was just amazing to see, and he will be missed by many bluejays around town.
Like Spiderman, Carl was able to scale the walls of Oneonta Creek without getting a drop of water on him. His speed was that of the Flash as he climbed to the top of Mount St. Helen’s in seconds flat. He re-roofed a house at age 80! As for his body temperature, he could regulate it with his mind! He would argue with the five-o’clock news and win. Did I mention his SUPERHERO HEARING?!
He did have a superhero outfit that was so special and had so much style that Mr. Rogers dressed like him. His superpower weapon was his super-sharp pinky fingernail, that he would often press into your forehead for some reason ... of which we will never know. He was known to be stubborn, sometimes argumentative, and also frugal — all qualities that made him the amazing person we loved. He carried the same Styrofoam cup for 40 years with Carl written on it. Why? I guess we might never know the power that his Styrofoam cup had nor what “magic” was in the three almonds he consumed each day for 40 years. I am sure that Doublemint Gum provided him with some sort of super power. Oh yeah, if you opened a can of pop, you better finish it because we were never sure what would happen if we didn’t.
Grandpa had a superhero work ethic and was a self-made man. He provided well for his family, his grandchildren, his friends and his amazing wife! His superhero power included his kindness, generosity and love for his Bun and Tweety Pie, whom he loved more than life itself. He was funny, and so much of who he is, who he was, and what he stood for will live on within each one of us as we move forward in our own lives. We have all been blessed with his presence.
What is a superhero? He is a heroic stock character, usually possessing supernatural or superhuman powers, who is dedicated to fighting the evils in the world and protecting those around him. He was kind, caring and was an inspiration to all. He was our dad, grandpa, friend, neighbor, and his name was Carl Henry Parduhn.
God Bless you Gramps/Dad! So happy that you are once again united with the love of your life, Bun. Thanks for being our superhero.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore.
