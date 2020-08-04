Carol Ann Roderick, loving wife, mother, grandmother and longtime passionate supporter of local schools and the National Guard, died July 19, 2020. She was 71.
She was born Nov. 21, 1948, in White Salmon, Wash., to Kenneth and Alma Moffat. She lived her early years in Bartlesville, Okla. During Carol’s junior high school years, her family moved to Vernal, Utah, where her father worked on The Flaming Gorge dam. In April of 1965, her family moved back to the Columbia Gorge and Carol finished her high school years at The Dalles High School, where she met her future husband, Dean G. Roderick.
Dean and Carol married on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1967. Carol worked as a telephone operator and a bookkeeper for Payless. Then she became a partner/manager with husband Dean in their company, East Cascade Electric.
Carol was deeply involved with local schools and was named the Education Citizen of the Year in 1985 by Chenowith School District 9. She served for years on the board of North Wasco County School District 21 and served as vice chair and board chair.
She liked to bring treats to school staff and was a go-to person for community members on school matters. She worked many hours coordinating and delivering cold weather clothing for disadvantaged students. She would deliver early morning hot chocolate to students waiting in the cold for their buses at the former Wahtonka High School.
She was deeply generous and was known to take people under her wing when they were in need.
She was passionately involved with supporting the military and was a longtime supporter of the local National Guard unit. She was president of the non-profit group, The Dalles Soldiers and Vets Support Fund, which fundraised for annual picnics and Christmas parties for the local guard unit and their families. She is known as Grandma Carol to many Guard members.
She was awarded a prestigious medal from the National Guard, becoming only the 777th civilian nationally to get the Order of St. Maurice civis from the National Infantry Association in 2015.
Carol was also recognized for her volunteer work when she was named Outstanding Volunteer of the Year at the 2015 Tradition of Compassion awards ceremony, put on by the Mid-Columbia Health Foundation.
Carol is survived by her husband Dean; son Jon Ellis Roderick; daughter Julie Ann Roderick; grandchildren Emma Grace Roderick, Samuel Silas Roderick and Dean Orin Roderick; Dean Orin’s mother, Carol’s beloved former daughter-in-law, Carrie Roderick Morris; future granddaughter in-law Maddie Belshe; brother Don Moffat; sister Carmen Hooper; and several extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her son, Dean Eric Roderick, her parents, brother Kenneth Moffat Jr., and sister Louise Stockton.
A memorial service is set for Saturday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. at Threemile Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Salvation Army.