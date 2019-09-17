Carol Ann Sutton passed away on Aug. 24, 2019, at the Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Carol was born on April 29, 1944, and was 75 years of age at the time of her passing.
Carol was born in Helena, Mont., to Fred and Gladys (Brown) Koch. She married Bob Sutton on Jan. 23, 1965, in Vancouver, Wash. The couple had two children, Toshia Jackson and A.J. Sutton.
She is survived by her daughter, Toshia Jackson; son, A.J. Sutton; grandchildren, Jennifer Castaneda, Joshua Porter, Makenzie Sutton and Heather Sutton; great-grandchildren, Carter Wang and Charley Porter; sisters, Margie Fravel and Jo Ann Richards; and three nephews and five nieces. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Gladys Koch; husband, Bob; and sister, Barbara.
The family will hold a private celebration of Carol’s life on Sept. 21, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The COPD Foundation, c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, OR 97031.
We love and miss you Mom, Grandma, Sis, Auntie Carol.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center.