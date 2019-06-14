Carolyn Ann Krieg passed away on June 11, 2019, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Carolyn was born on Oct. 5, 1941, and was 77 years of age at the time of her passing.
Carolyn was born to parents John T. Deskin and Penny B. Travis in Chehalis, Wash. She had one child, Andrew, with her first husband, who was born in March of 1970 in Terre Haute, Ind. She raised Andrew in Idaho Falls, Idaho, before moving to Hood River in 1984. She married Ron Krieg in Portland, Ore., in 1989, and the couple remained in Hood River. She worked for United Telephone and was a denturist for a time.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron, who passed away in 2014; and her son, Andrew Bene’, who passed away in 2017. Carolyn is survived by her daughter-in-law, Amy Bene’; and her granddaughters, Kailie and Tatum French.
A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19 at Idlewilde Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road Hood River.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
