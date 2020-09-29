Casey Anthony Popenoe, 39, died in a car accident while in Alaska on Sept. 5, 2020. He was born in Goldendale, Wash., to Donna Frey and Tony Popenoe on Oct. 16, 1980.
Growing up, Casey always knew how to get himself into good old fashioned trouble. Casey always had a love for animals — snakes, chinchillas, ferrets, turtles, a goose, rabbits, horses, cats, dogs ... and the list goes on.
In 1999, Casey graduated from Columbia High School in White Salmon, Wash. Casey had a love for his country, and in response to the 9/11 attacks, joined the U.S. Army in January 2002.
Above all else, Casey loved his children. He took them hunting and fishing, and coached football.
November of 2019, Casey was promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3. He was a targeting officer with the 2nd Battalion, 8th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division. Casey served two combat tours of duty in Iraq, with the first one from December 2003 to February 2005, and the second from December 2007 to February 2009. His decorations included the Army Commendation Medal with five oak leaf clusters; Army Achievement Medal with three oak leaf clusters; Army Good Conduct Medal with three oak leaf clusters; the Combat Action Badge; Parachutist Badge; National Defense Service Medal; and the Army Service Ribbon. Casey’s previous duty stations included Fort Sill, Okla., Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Fort Lewis, Wash., and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., before he arrived to Fort Wainwright, Alaska, in June 2017.
Casey didn’t judge other people, and had strong beliefs in family and country. He loved to make weekly calls to his family. Casey, like his mother, didn’t care what anybody else thought.
Casey was proceeded in death by his mother, Donna Frey, and his stepfather, Mike Williams. Casey is survived by his father, Tony Popenoe; his children, Michael, Sierra, Melissa, Reagan, Jack, and Aurora; and his wife, Kristi Popenoe.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.gardnerfh.com.