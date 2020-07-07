Catherine Colvard, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away on June 28, 2020, at the age of 89 in Portland, Ore., of natural causes. Catherine was born on Feb. 23, 1931, in Arch, Okla., to George and Mabel Clemons. She married Dell (Dee) Colvard Jr. on Jan. 7, 1950, and they moved to The Dalles in 1954.
Catherine worked in retail sales at Woolworth and Coast to Coast in The Dalles. She loved to sew and made clothes for dolls — and won ribbons — that the Salvation Army gave out at Christmastime. She and her husband welcomed into their home many of their children’s friends who needed a place to stay. She loved to garden and to make their yard beautiful.
Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Dee, in 2012. She is survived by her son Gerald Colvard (wife Donna) of The Dalles and daughters Janis Ferrell (husband Jim) of Odell, Ore., and Joy Smith (husband Ted) of The Dalles. She is also survived by grandchildren Sky Morgan, Keef Morgan (wife Lauren), Celeste Worrell (husband Riley), Micah Colvard, Isaac Colvard, Ian Colvard and Season Taylor Karp (husband Brian Karp), and great-grandchildren Ella Morgan, Jack Morgan, Luke Morgan, Wes Morgan and Kelly Morgan.
A celebration of Catherine’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on July 18 at Covenant Christian Church, 2630 E. 18th, The Dalles.