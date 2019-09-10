Maria Celia Smith, 59, of Hood River, Ore., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at her home, surrounded by family. Celia was born on June 8, 1960, to Antonio Galvez and Maria Jesus De La Mora in Colima, Mexico.
Celia met Steven Smith in 1980, when Steven was vacationing with his sister and brother-in-law in Mexico. The couple married on Oct. 12, 1985, Steven’s birthday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hood River. They had two daughters, Christina in 1986 and Marilyn in 1987.
Celia was a licensed beautician for nearly 40 years. She and Steven purchased the iconic A-frame in Odell in 1989, where she opened Celia’s Cut & Curl. Celia was always very passionate about style and beauty and she happily shared her gift with others. She made many friends in the community along the way, and was known for always greeting folks with a smile.
Celia loved her beauty salon and enjoyed the interaction with clients and friends. She was very fortunate to be able to do what she loved for so many years.
She is survived by spouse, Steven R. Smith; daughters, Christina M. Vandehey and Marilyn C. Smith; grandsons, Carter E. Vandehey and Jack M. Vandehey; mother, Maria Jesus De La Mora; siblings, Angel Galvez, Javier Galvez, Billialdo Galvez, Jovil Galvez, Yolanda Galvez, Clemintina Galvez, Tony Galvez, Griselda Galvez, Ricardo Galvez, Uziel Galvez and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Antonio Galvez.
A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River. A reception will follow in the in the church basement.
Flowers are welcome, or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wy’East Fire Department C/O Anderson’s Tribute Center (1401 Belmont Ave. Hood River, OR 97031).
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.