Chanda Michelle (Gardner) Rodriguez passed away on Jan. 26, 2020, after a year-long battle with cancer. She passed peacefully at home in Clackamas, Ore., surrounded by her family. Chanda was 46 years old and had so much more life to live.
Chanda is survived by her children, Kyleigh Gardner and Tristyn Rodriguez, and by her mother, Marlene (Mascott) Gardner, of Clackamas; grandmother, Geraldean Gardner, of Redmond; siblings, Ryan and sister-in-law Hollie Gardner of Gladstone, Ore., and Brittney and brother-in-law Zack Elkinton of Clackamas; and nieces, Hanna, Kamdyn, Sophie, Addisyn, Kaitlyn, and Bristolyn. She is also remembered by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, Kyleigh’s father, Jovil Velasquez, of Hood River, Tristyn’s father, George Rodriguez, and many friends who dearly loved her. They all remember her caring heart and contagious laugh. She was predeceased by her father, Reginald Gardner, who passed in 2013.
Chanda was born July 30, 1973, in Portland, Ore., to Marlene and Reg Gardner. She lived in Happy Valley, Lebanon, and Glide, Ore., before moving to Hood River, where she attended middle school and high school.
In high school, Chanda was a cheerleader for the Hood River Valley Eagles. She was also a pitcher on the HRV softball team. Her senior year, Chanda and her teammates played in the Oregon High School Championship game, where they lost by one in extra innings. She graduated from Hood River Valley High School in 1991. Chanda then moved to the Milwaukie area, where she demonstrated her love and caring heart by living with her grandmother to care for her grandfather. After his death, she continued the care of her grandmother. This compassion was so characteristic of Chanda throughout her life.
Chanda’s hobbies included word searches, rooting for the Oregon Ducks and water skiing, but her passion was her children and she enjoyed supporting them in their activities, so much so that she was a childcare provider out of her home so she could coach Kyleigh’s soccer teams and be on the sidelines cheering for all of Tristyn’s athletic events. Proud does not describe well enough how Chanda felt about Kyleigh and Tristyn and she will continue to cheer, in spirit, for both. Coming from a very large extended family, Chanda was happiest surrounded by the family at any celebration or event — especially those in Mazatlán, Mexico, with her grandparents and at the family beach house in Rockaway Beach.
A celebration of a life that ended too soon will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Oregon City Elks Club. If you would like to send a story or memory of Chanda for family to share during the service, please email it to Elmo725730@aol.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society or your favorite charity.