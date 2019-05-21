Beautiful wife, loving mother, wonderful sister, cherished friend and inspiration to all, Charlene Marie Stoltz bid farewell at age 78 on April 14, 2019. She was admired for her unassuming intelligence and boundless generosity.
Born in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 16, 1940, to Charles Evans and Catherine Wyble, she made her way to California in 1946 with her brother and mother. In 1965, Charlene married the love of her life, John Stoltz, and they raised a family of three daughters, Vicki, Valerie and Martina, and one son, Garrit. She was adored by five grandchildren and one great-grandson, whom she loved dearly. She was very close with her brothers, Charles and Kevin. Her mother, Catherine, was her inspiration and they loved and admired each other deeply.
As a pioneering young lady in the ‘60s, Charlene chose the professional path less traveled by many women of her era. She earned a BA in Mathematics at California State University and then went on to accomplish a Master of Science in Business from UCLA in 1971 while she was both working and raising her three daughters. She earned her place as a professional in the aerospace industry and then went onto a career at California State University System at the chancellor’s office. From there, she embarked on an entrepreneurial adventure with her husband and moved to Oregon to found ASCI and ANPC in Hood River. She found success in multiple industries, including aerospace, engineering, accounting, academia, real estate and hospitality. She helped many in the community by volunteering as a Hood River County Planning Commissioner for over a decade and providing employment, housing and charitable donations, including much of the land that is now Georgiana Park in downtown. She was loved for her kind, compassionate spirit, quick wit and clarity of mind.
She traveled the world with friends and family and enjoyed many interests throughout her life, including art, history, classic cars, hiking, horse ranching, native cultures, archaeology, canoeing, home-building, traveling, golfing, happy hours, safaris, quilting, genealogy, wine tasting and, above all, spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed. Her ashes will rest on the meadows of Mount Hood and the sands of Zanzibar.
An Irish-style celebration of life for Charlene will be held this summer.
