Charles Kazuo Akiyama died peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019, at his home on Mercer Island, Wash. He suffered a heart attack in 2018, from which he was never able to fully recover. Kinuko, his wife for over 60 years, was by his side when he passed away.
Charles was born on Dec. 26, 1927, in Parkdale, Ore., and led a full and eventful life, which spanned the Great Depression, World War II and Japanese internment, and post-war prosperity. Resilience, discipline and pragmatism formed the cornerstones of his personality. He was a passionate orchardist, raising pears and apples on the family farm in Parkdale until he retired in 1999. For fun, he loved bowling and playing poker, and was a voracious reader of financial publications.
He and Kinuko raised three children: Phillip, Karen and David, to whom he was a devoted father. He was particularly proud of the academic and professional accomplishments of his children. During the past two decades, however, Charles’ greatest joy was spending time with his four grandchildren: Ryan, Rachel, Annabelle and Joshua. He and Kinuko moved to the Seattle area in 2008 to be closer to them and help with their care. He nurtured a close relationship with them all.
Charles’ wish was for his remains to return to the Hood River Valley. He will be laid to rest at Idlewilde Cemetery. His family asks that any donations in his memory be made to the Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, OR 97031.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.