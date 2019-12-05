Charles “Charlie/Chuck” Theodore Zeigler passed away peacefully on Nov. 28, 2019, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. He was 65 years of age at the time of his passing.
Charlie was born on Nov. 2, 1954, in Harvey, N.D., to Felix Owen Zeigler and Gloria Ardella (Volk) Zeigler. He was the second youngest of six children. The family moved to Anaconda, Mont., in 1956 before moving to The Dalles in 1958. Charlie attended elementary through high school in The Dalles. From 1972 to 1974, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was stationed at Camp Pendelton, Calif.
Over the years, Charlie worked as a forestry aide for the U.S. Forestry Service, a nurse’s aide for the Oregon State Hospital and from 1992–2001, he worked as a cell operator with Northwest Aluminum Company.
He had many hobbies, including gardening, woodworking, crabbing at the beach, fishing, listening to music and playing guitar with friends and family. He was always quick with a hug and a smile. The things he enjoyed the most were his nieces, nephews and especially his grandchildren …whom he adored.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Melissa Ann (Grayson) Zeigler; his children, Harmony Zeigler (husband Patrick Murphy and their daughter, Katherine) of Great Fall, Mont., Dylan Zeigler (his son, Jaxson ) of The Dalles, Jason Barker (his children, Ava and Calvin) of The Dalles, Raymond Baker of The Dalles and Shawn Baker of The Dalles; and his siblings, Teryl and Darrel Dafoe of Colorado Springs, Colo., Peggy and Steve Willman of Westcliffe, Colo., Dichera and Jeff Zeigler of The Dalles, and Caroline and Robbie Zeigler of The Dalles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gloria Ardella (Volk) Zeigler (Oct. 1, 1973), Felix Owen Zeigler (Sept. 28, 1988); and his brother, Terry Wayne Zeigler (April 3, 2000).
“Just remember that death is not the end.” — Bob Dylan.
