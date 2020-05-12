Charlotte Delia Peters passed away on April 30, 2020, at Parkhurst Place in Hood River, Ore. She was 89 years of age at the time of her passing.
Charlotte was born July 14, 1930, to parents Charles F. and Edith Regan in Hood River. She had two siblings, Eugene and Mary Ellen. Charlotte attended grade school in Odell and graduated from Odell High School before moving on to the University of Oregon. There, she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority.
She met Harrison Peters in Hood River and the couple was married August 15, 1954, at Riverside Church. They had three children, Mark T., Anthony C. and Dereck T., and were married for 63 years before Harrison passed away in 2017. The family lived on Central Vale Road, where they managed an orchard for many years.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harrison; son Mark T.; and siblings Eugene and Mary Ellen. She is survived by her sons Anthony C. and Dereck T.; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlotte’s name may be made to Wy’East Fire Department, VFW Post in Hood River, and Disabled American Veterans, c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, OR 97031.
Thank you to our family and friends for your love and support over the years.
