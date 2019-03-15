Charlotte Wertgen went home to be to be with our Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Feb. 18, 2019, when she passed away at her Hood River home, with family at her side, she made the journey peacefully. She was deeply loved and will be missed daily. She lived a very full life!
Charlotte was born in Midvale, Idaho, Jan. 17, 1938, to Eugene and Zeula (Wilson) Paradis.
Her life‘s passion was to share how good God is with everyone that she meet.
She married George Wertgen in December 1971 and they have lived in the Hood River Valley ever since.
Charlotte is survived by three children, Guy Wertgen, Lori Martinez and Mary Thomas; sister, Darlene Taylor; grandchildren, Andreas Martinez, Annika Martinez, William Thomas and Derek Thomas; and great-grandchildren, Chance Gustafson and Landon Thomas. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Glen John Howard and Boyd Paradis; and sisters, Gertrude St. Germain and Melvina Plant.
A memorial service will be held at Hood River Golf Course at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 22; western attire is being worn by family and encouraged for others to wear too.
Please send donations to the local food bank, FISH, if you have a desire to give. That is what she would have wanted.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
