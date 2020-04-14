Chrystell Cherrington was born in Holtville, Calif., on June 30, 1926, to Dr. “Doc” B.V. and Cathryn Seals, the youngest of five children. She graduated from Queen Anne High School in Seattle, Wash., and attended one semester at Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa, Idaho, before returning home to Seattle to marry her childhood sweetheart, Earl Wordsworth, in June 1945.
Earl and Chrystell had three children, Ralph, Gayle and Ted. In 1960, Earl and Chrystell took their two orphaned nieces, Linda and Beth Wordsworth, into their home to raise. In 1962, Earl passed away from a heart attack. Chrystell remained at home raising five children alone until 1967, when she married Mel Fisher. In 1972, Mel passed away in a trucking accident. Nine years later, in 1981, she married Don Cherrington, who passed away from cancer in 1999.
During her life, Chrystell worked at various retail stores and commercial banks. She was born into a Nazarene parsonage and served in the church her entire life. She considered it her lifelong mission to love people to Jesus. Among the roles she filled in the church were nursery worker, Sunday school teacher to almost every age group, teen sponsor, choir member, ladies trio member, church board member, assistant to the treasurer, girls camp counselor, girls camp entertainment team, church camp kitchen help and most any other role you asked her to fill. She was currently attending College Church of the Nazarene in Nampa.
She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother known for her steadfast and abiding faith in Jesus, her prayer life, her kind heart, wisdom of council, hospitality, humor and love of people. After her final stroke, during the week of clarity, many family members called and she prayed with them or sang a hymn always urging them to meet her in heaven. She passed away on April 7, 2020.
Chrystell is survived by her daughter, Gayle and husband Norm Nelson, of Ontario, Ore.; Linda and husband Rev. Stephen Thomas, of Wilmar, Minn.; and daughter Beth McCarty of Nampa, with whom she was living; Dianne and husband Mitch Champagne of Meridian, Idaho; Donnie and wife Laura Cherrington of White Salmon, Wash.; Lelaine and husband Jim White, of Vancouver, Wash.; Cheri’ and husband Mike Denton of Aurora, Ore.; and 16 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Chrystell was preceded in death by her parents B.V. and Cathryn Seals, brothers Buford, Ralph and Paul, and sister Cathryn; husbands, Earl, Mel and Don; and sons Ralph and Ted. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her honor to Mission Aviation Fellowship.
Chrystell service be Wednesday, April 15 at 1 p.m. Mountain time. You do not need Facebook to access the service. The following links are the options to view the celebration of life: Vimeo link for non-facebook users, vimeo.com/405571649, and Nampa College Church Facebook page, www.facebook.com/nampaccn.