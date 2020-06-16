Charles (Chuck) Melvin, 86, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, in The Dalles, Ore., surrounded by his family. He was born Jan. 1, 1934, to Charles and Elizabeth (Woods) in Idabel, Okla., the third of four children and their only son. The family soon moved to Turlock, Calif., where he spent most of his youth.
Chuck enlisted in the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne Division, at 19 and served during the Korean War from 1953-1956. He was a proud veteran with a strong love of country. In 1957, he moved to Gabbs, Nev., where he met his first wife, Janice Bentz, and started a family. Chuck worked at Anderson Automotive and served as the Chief of the Gabbs Fire Department.
In 1964, Chuck moved his family to Las Vegas, Nev., where he became a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers. His work for Wells Cargo Construction included construction of the famous Caesar’s Palace fountains. He enjoyed camping and waterskiing with his family on Lake Mead and playing softball.
Chuck began working for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management after moving to Salmon, Idaho, in 1974. Soon after he became a fire crew liaison officer. He also served as commander of the Salmon Search and Rescue Team and enjoyed sharing time with his daughters fishing, trail riding, and coaching their baseball teams.
He transferred to Maupin, Ore., in 1988 with the BLM. There he met his beloved wife, Judy. They were married on April 21, 1997, and enjoyed their time together camping with their grandchildren, dancing and watching his favorite Dodger baseball.
Chuck retired from the BLM in 1999 and spent his time in his woodworking shop, fishing, watching baseball, meeting his buddies for morning coffee and with his beloved dachshund Lupe. He was so very proud of his three daughters and always looked forward to their visits and phone calls.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Judy; daughters, Kathy Haskins, Stefani Spencer (Matt), and Brenda Kindred (Tim); his granddaughters, Amanda and Brittany West; his step-sons, Duane (Dena) Middleton, Dale (Tina) Middleton, Joe Brabender and Daryl Middleton; his step-daughter, Darcy Middleton; his step-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and Lupe.
Funeral services will be held graveside at Kelly’s Cemetery on Wapinitia Highway in Maupin on Saturday, June 20 at 2 p.m., with a reception to follow at the Melvin home.