Coy Dean Reel passed from this life into eternal life at his residence in Hood River, Ore., while surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer on May 10, 2020, at the age of 85 years young.
Coy came into the world on Jan. 28, 1935, in Peggs, Okla., to Eva and Herb Reel. Coy was shortly followed into this life by his now late siblings, Gaylord and Loretta. During the earlier years, the family had packed up and traveled to California, looking for a new life. This is where Coy had come to meet beautiful and young Dolly Waller. On Sept. 2, 1955, Coy married Dolly and they had lived many happy years together in California before eventually coming up and settling in Hood River, where they would come to put down roots into the community. Coy and Dolly had four children, Cheryl Wiggins (Steve), Brenda Schweller (Alan), Pamela “Gail” Midland and Curtis Reel, followed by eight grandkids and seven great-grandchildren.
Coy has always encouraged and promoted freedom by the way he had lived his life. Everyone of Coy’s family members can recall times in which he would serenade them with either a guitar or a harmonica in his hand, working on becoming the next Hank Williams. If there was one thing Coy loved more than his music, it was his dogs. You would often find him up in the woods with his best hunting dogs, enjoying the freedom that nature brings. On the off chance that he was neither playing music or hanging in the woods, you would surely find him with either a fishing pole or a bottle of booze in his hands.
Coy is and will always be remembered fondly by his friends and family as the one who lived by the words he had spoken. The family has decided to not have a service, but rather will have a celebration of life at a later date.
