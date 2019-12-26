Craig Anthony Clement, 69, an eight year resident of Hood River, Ore., left his earthly body on Dec. 24, 2019, at Hood River Providence Memorial Hospital. Craig was born on April 9, 1950, to Norma and John Clement, in Virginia, Minn.
Craig was the second eldest of eight siblings, Vicki, Lisa, Tim, Earl, Chris, Denise and Aimee, who were raised in South Dakota. He spent many years living in Vail, Colo., and called Newport Beach, Calif., his home for nearly 30 years. Craig was a loving soul who was married three times, to Jill, Sherry and Lisa; was father to three children, Sasha Louise (1973-1996), Olivia June (34), and Charles Rodriguez (30); and a grandfather to McLaurin Clement Williams (7 months).
Craig was a truly amazing artist who spent his final years creating a large collection of awe-inspiring abstract paintings, many with hand-carved frames. He was a master craftsman who had a career of 50 years as a carpenter and contractor. His work is cherished in many renowned homes around California, Colorado, and Oregon.
He was a goofy and silly man and he kept everyone smiling and giggling … especially children, with his impersonations and play.
He was a free spirit, who explored many religions and spiritualties. He lived life by his own rules. Craig was an explorer and adventurer. He biked across the Rocky Mountains twice, and hitchhiked back and forth across the country more than once in the 1960s.
He was also an amazing skier. Craig was a lover of all living creatures with a tremendous respect and admiration of wildlife. He was a vegetarian for 50 years, and a wonderful baker and cook, and it brought him joy to bring sweet treats to people. Craig loved exploring new music and could name the song, artist, album and year of most songs within mere seconds of playing hearing the music. He was a very nurturing man who always did his best to care for those in his community.
An avid walker, Craig walked 10-plus miles a day around Hood River in his final years, and residents will miss seeing his friendly face around town.
Craig is survived by his children, Charles and Olivia; grandchild, McLaurin; his siblings, Vicki, Lisa, Chris, Earl and Aimee; and his former wife of 25 years, Lisa Rodriguez. Craig was preceded in death by his daughter Sasha Louise Clement (1996); his sister Denise Clement (2019); and his parents, Norma and John.
A memorial service will be held for Craig at his daughter’s home in Los Angeles, Calif., in January. His ashes are to be scattered in nature.
