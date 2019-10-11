Curtis Glen Holmstrom passed away on Sept. 20, 2019, with family at his side at Hood River Providence Hospital in Hood River, Ore., at the age of 91. He was born in 1928 in St. Paul, Minn., to Glen and Esther Holmstrom.
As a child, he moved to Sunnyside, Wash., where he attended school and graduated from Sunnyside High School. It was in high school that he met the love of his life, LaVonne Osburn. They were married in 1948.
His adult work career started as an electrician; he then became a lineman for the Oregon/Washington Telephone Company in 1950, where he progressed through many job titles over his career. He transferred with the company to Hood River in 1963 and retired in 1993 as a senior circuit design engineer for Sprint Telephone in Hood River. He became a member of the Earl Dean Telephone Pioneers Club.
In retirement, Curt and LaVonne enjoyed traveling in their RV and being members of the local Good Sam Club. They also were part of the WyEast Whirlers, the local square dancing group.
Curt was always ready to play a game of cards with friends and family. He also was very talented fixing just about anything. Curt enjoyed assisting family with various remodeling projects figuring out the complicated details of the task at hand.
Curt is survived by his daughter, Janice Nastasi Harris; sons, Gerald Holmstrom; Randy Holmstrom (Anne); seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Curt was preceded in death by his wife, LaVonne, daughter Sharon, and grandson Jason. It was Curt’s request to not have a formal service, but for the family to gather in his and LaVonne’s memory and to play cards whenever given the chance.
