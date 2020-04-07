Cynthia Margret Wannamaker-Keller passed into the arms of her Lord on March 31, 2020.
Cyndi was born in Vancouver, Wash., on May 24, 1944, to Fredrick Cecil and Elizabeth Eulalie (Howe) Wannamaker.
Cyndi attended the Ridgefield School District and graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1962. She loved school and had many friendships that started in the first grade. Cyndi maintained those friendships for over 60 years.
She was raised on a farm outside of Ridgefield with three older brothers. After high school, she attended Clark College in Vancouver, Wash. Cyndi worked at the School for the Blind during that time.
On Aug. 15, 1964, in Coure d’Alene, Idaho, she married her best friend and the love of her life, Larry D. Keller. They made their home in Ridgefield, Wash. Together they raised three children, LeeAnne, Debbie and Michael. She didn’t miss a ball game or event that her children participated in and was always their biggest cheerleader. Cyndi worked as an elementary school secretary at the South Ridge and Union Ridge Schools in Ridgefield.
In 2007, Larry and Cyndi moved to Dallesport, Wash., where she worked as the district administrative secretary for the Lyle, Wash., school district. She loved the kids, staff and loved going to work.
She enjoyed going to estate and yard sales with Larry. They would find treasures to clean up and refurbish. Their yard sales were legendary. She also enjoyed going to the casinos and sometimes Lady Luck was on her side. She was an exceptional photographer and her many sunrise and nature photos were some of the best and will be cherished. She loved the beach.
Cyndi battled many bouts of cancer over the years and always came out triumphant. She was a warrior and was an inspiration to everyone that had the honor of knowing her. She volunteered at MCMC in The Dalles, Ore., and shared positive thoughts, prayers and beautiful stones that she and Larry collected and polished. Those notes and stones are cherished to this day.
Cyndi’s loved her family above all else. These are her beliefs and priorities she wanted to leave them with: Love and compassion for others, a sense of self-worth, importance of family, equality and honesty.
Cyndi is survived by her husband of 56 years, Larry D. Keller, her three children, daughters LeeAnne (Mike) Kozie and Deborah (Mitch) Starring and her son Michael (Heidi) Keller. Cindy was very proud of her eight grandchildren, Dustin Michaels, Heidi (Norm) Carmain, Casey Michaels, Michael (Alicia) Keller, Brett Keller, Hailey Keller, Angela (Jason) Ebberson and Jessica KinKade, and eight great-grandchildren, Maysyn Keller, Nita Kozie, JC Carmain, Annabelle Carmain, Josephine Carmain, Kristen Smith, Alexis Sullivan, Shayne Sullivan and Brettlynn Bowen. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Constance (Connie) Wannamaker. Cyndi had numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family that were a big part of her life and will miss her very much.
Cyndi was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Betty Wannamaker, her brothers, Cecil W.(Bill) Wannamaker and his wife Jean, Gerald W. (Gerry) Wannamaker and Robert E. (Bob) Wannamaker, and grandson David Lee Truex.
She has touched our lives and will dearly missed. If you see a rainbow, Cyndi wanted you to think of her sitting on top with her legs dangling down, smiling down on all of us.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Celilo Cancer Center of Oncology in The Dalles. There will be a gathering for a celebration of life at a later date.
Isaiah 41:13: For I am the LORD your God
who takes hold of your right hand
and says to you, Do not fear;
I will help you.