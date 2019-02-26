Dan Armstrong
Dan Armstrong described himself as “a not so great, but so very grateful, follower of Jesus.” On Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at age 71, and after a battle with cancer, he followed Jesus to “the place prepared for him,” his home in heaven.
Dan was born Jan. 27, 1948, in Spokane, Wash., to parents Ivan Daniel and Donna Wilma (Young) Armstrong.
Dan is survived by his sweetheart of 50 years, Janice; their daughter, Lisa Sosa, of Hood River, Ore., and grandchildren Samuel, Manuel, Hannah, Isaac and Jacob; their son, Daniel Armstrong, of Bingen, Wash., and grandchildren, Arrow, Jovie and Finley; sisters, Lani Bidgood of Surprise, Ariz., and Sherri Barron of Klamath Falls, Ore.; stepbrother, Murray Miller of Astoria, Ore.; and stepfather, Dr. Rod Miller of Astoria.
Dan and Jan met at Northwest Christian College in Eugene, Ore., which the U of O students dubbed “Jesus Tech.” Jan earned her PhT degree (put husband through), working to put Dan through his Bachelors, Masters and Doctorate degrees. Ordained in 1974 by the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Dan began serving as the pastor of Mayfair Christian Church in Stockton, Calif., at the young age of 25. He then entered active duty as a Protestant Chaplain for the United States Air Force in 1977.
Over the next 22 years, Dan, Jan, Lisa and Daniel served God, country, and the amazing men and women of the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Grand Forks, N.D., Tokyo, Japan, Thule, Greenland (very near the North Pole ... six months of daylight, six months of darkness!), Washington, D.C., Spokane, San Bernardino, Calif., and St. Louis, Mo. Over these years, Jan earned her Masters degree as a reading specialist and worked teaching in public and private schools.
In 1999, Dan retired from the Air Force with the rank of Colonel. Dan and Jan moved to Hood River, where he served as pastor of Hood River Valley Christian Church for five years. Retiring from full time ministry in 2005, Dan served six years as interim pastor for churches in Silverton, Ione, Springfield, La Grande and Pendleton. Dan and Jan dearly loved traveling military space available flights (also known as “Anxiety Airlines”) to Hawaii, Alaska, England, Spain, Germany and France. They also spent 17 wonderful years traveling in their truck and fifth wheel, visiting nearly every state and national park on the west coast.
Their grandchildren called them “Fire Grandpa and Grandma” because of their love for campfires and s’mores. Dan wanted you to know he reached level 1251 in Candy Crush Saga and challenges you to “beat that!” He also thoroughly enjoyed golf ... his favorite club being the foot wedge. Above all else, Dan loved Christ and His church, remaining active after retirement in lay ministry as a Sunday school teacher, home Bible Study leader, and elder at Hood River Alliance Church.
A worship and memorial service will be held Saturday, March 2 at 11 a.m. at Hood River Alliance Church, 2650 Montello Ave., Hood River, with lunch and Snickers Bars to follow. All are welcome to attend. Private interment with full military honors will be held at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Ore.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations in memory of Dan Armstrong can be made to Hood River Alliance Church, C/O Anderson’s Tribute Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
