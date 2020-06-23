David J. "Dave" Schneeberg was born on Feb. 1, 1933, in Junction City, Wisc., at the family farm to George and Anna Schneeberg. He was the second child of five who were welcomed into that family.
Dave's schooling started in a one room school house in Junction City. After graduating high school in Stevens Point, Wisc., he attended two years at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point and was then drafted into the Army at the end of the Korean war. He was stationed in the Panama Canal zone. After returning from the service, he completed his college education with a degree in teaching.
During his junior year, he met Ila Mae Johnson at a young adult beer joint called the Hermitage in Mehan, Wisc. Thirteen months later, they got married (and just celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on June 8, 2020). The next move took them to Iron Mountain, Mich., where he taught high school. The first edition to the family was a baby boy, Duane David, in 1963.
After receiving a federal grant to upgrade his science education, he attended the University of Michigan Ann Arbor and obtained his Masters degree. In the summer of 1964, they packed up their belongings and traveled out to Hood River, Ore., for a new teaching position. He became a biology teacher at the Hood River Valley High School and taught there for 27 years. In the spring of 1965, daughter Susan Lynn joined the family.
Dave was a member of the Westside Fire Department for many years, enjoyed being a member of the Elks club for 14 years and the Civil Air Patrol until it was no longer in the area. He pursued his dream of becoming a private pilot and succeeded in getting his pilots’ license in 1983. His other interests and hobbies included planting and managing his Christmas tree farm; later, he planted cherries, a large vegetable garden, completed Cycle Oregon five times, climbed Mount Hood twice, and camped and canoed, fished and hunted many areas of Oregon as well.
Upon retiring, he enjoyed wintering in Lake Havasu, Ariz., for many years. He also loved traveling to Germany, Norway, Costa Rica and, most of all, Hawaii. Additionally, volunteering at Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum (WAAAM) was dear to his heart.
Dave is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ila Mae Schneeberg; son Duane (Rita) Schneeberg of Hood River; daughter Susan Schneeberg of Wisconsin; grandchildren Nathan (Brandy) Stanton of Hood River and Nicholas (Carolyn) Stanton of Aloha, Ore.; great-grandchildren Bryce Stanton, Alyssa Stanton, Kyla Stanton and Kymber Stanton; sister Judy Kulas; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Anna Schneeberg; brothers Richard and Melvin Schneeberg; and sister, Jean DiCicco.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, June 26 at Idlewilde Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road, Hood River, and because of Dave’s love of Hawaii, the family will be wearing Hawaiian-print clothing; please feel free to join in on the wearing of a Hawaiian print. Light refreshments will be serviced following the graveside at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dave’s name to WAAAM (Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum) or Heart of Hospice, c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, OR 97031.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Dr. Brauer, Heart of Hospice and Bobbi's Way for the excellent care and help through this journey.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.