David Wayne Phelps, 63, of The Dalles, Ore., died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Portland, Ore. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Fossil I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Fossil, Ore.
He was born Jan. 15, 1956, in Grove, Okla., the son of Melford and Deloris Rice Phelps. David attended grade school in Odell, Ore., and graduated from high school at Weiser, Idaho.
On April 13, 1984, he married Izetta Otter in Wheeler County, Ore. He worked in logging, was a truck driver and worked at the wind farms in Arlington, Ore.
David’s favorite hobbies were hunting and fishing with his brothers.
Survivors include his wife, Izzeta, of The Dalles; children, Jessica Bryan of White Salmon, Wash., and David J. Phelps of The Dalles; grandchildren, Margaret “Marge” and Deegan Bryan of White Salmon, and Mycah Thompson and Gavin Phelps of The Dalles; sisters-in-law, Elaine Wallis and Sally Potter of Fossil; brother-in-law, Dennis Wallis also of Fossil; and his best friend, his dog, Cleopatra.
His surviving siblings are Virginia Brittle and Jolene Lawson, both of Hood River; Donald Phelps and his wife, Penny, of Odell, Idaho; Glenn Phelps his wife, Nannette, also of Odell; Ed Phelps and his wife, Debbie, of Long Beach, Wash.; Michael Phelps of The Dalles; Judy Kenney and her husband, Rob, of Vancouver, Wash.; Patty Cecil and her husband, Wade, of Arizona; Doug Phelps and his wife, Belvene, of Idaho; Roger Phelps and his wife, Kathy, of White Salmon; Darrell Phelps of Idaho and Greg Phelps and his wife, Karrie, also of Idaho.
Memorial contributions may be made to Providence Hospice of the Gorge, 1630 Woods Court, Hood River, OR 97031.
