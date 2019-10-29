David Patrick Phelps, 67, went to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Oct. 28, 2019, following a 15-month battle with incurable brain cancer.
Dave leaves his wife of 45 years, Diane (Hart) Phelps, children Eric, Shawn, Lee, and Victoria; sisters, Barbara and Josephine, and brother Bill. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dorothy Phelps, and his brother John.
Dave was born in Ft. Morgan, Colorado in 1952. He graduated from Adrian High School in Adrian, Oregon in 1970 and from Eastern Oregon State College in 1974. He met the love of his life, Diane, in 1972 while attending college, and the two were married in 1974.
Dave and Diane raised their family in Pocatello, Idaho and resided there for 28 years. Dave served his community as a Pocatello Police Officer for 26 years. Following his retirement in 2005, Dave and Diane joined the Peace Corps and moved to Bila Tserkva, Ukraine for 27 months to teach English in local schools. Dave and Diane were active members of the Bila Tserkva Church of Christ where Dave occasionally preached sermons in Russian.
Following their service in the Peace Corps, Dave and Diane moved to Hood River, Oregon in 2008. Dave served as a Community Service Officer with the Hood River Police Department for 5 years, and served as an Elder in the Hood River Church of Christ for 10 years.
Dave’s passion was preaching and teaching the good news of Jesus Christ around the world. He was able to do so in churches in many states and international countries. His hobbies were woodworking, hunting, traveling, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
A memorial service for Dave will be held 5:30 P.M., Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at the Hood River Church of Christ (1512 Tucker Rd, Hood River, OR 97031). A public viewing and time to greet with family is planned for 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M., Friday, November 1st, 2019 at Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031
In lieu of flowers, Diane has asked for donations to go to Orphans Lifeline International in tribute to Dave.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.