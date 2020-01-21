Dennis Maurice Carter of Hood River, Ore., passed away on Jan. 9, 2020, of natural causes at his home. He was 69 years old.
Dennis was born March 30, 1950, in Hood River to James Carl Carter and Pearl Maxine (Swyers) Carter. Dennis attended school in Odell, where he graduated from Wy’east High School in 1968.
Dennis’ love for the woods started at the young age of 9, going to work with his father, spending his summers logging for the family business until he graduated from high school. He later became part owner of JC Logging Company.
Dennis met Diane Claxton in the summer of 1967; they married in February 1968. Dennis and Diane had three children, sons Dennis Carl and Jeremy Todd and daughter Cami Michelle. They enjoyed family vacations, skiing, and bowling. In 1985, Dennis married Tracy Schultz, who had a daughter, Jaime Michelle, and in 1986 their daughter, Ashley Kay, was born.
Dennis is survived by his sisters, Susan Schreiter and her husband Larry of Lake Oswego, Ore., Kay Sheirbon and her husband Joe of Hood River, and Janice Carter Claxton of Hood River; sons, Dennis Carl and Jeremy Todd; daughters, Cami Michelle, Jaime Michelle and Ashley Kay Streich (and husband, Hup Jr.); his dog, Pearl; eight grandkids, three great-grandkids, four nephews, two nieces, and many great-nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Maxine Carter; baby sister, Wendy Fay; brother-in-law, Frank Claxton; nephew, Larry Schreiter Jr.; and best friend Jr. Irvin Goodnight (Goodday). “We love you Dad.”
A celebration of life with potluck reception in the Community Building at Hood River Fairgrounds will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 (3020 Wy’east Road, Hood River).
