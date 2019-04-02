Leroy “Dick” R. Leonard of Hood River, Ore., went home to be with the Lord on March 26, 2019. Dick was born on Jan. 13, 1931, to parents Robert and Francis “Stolberg” Leonard. He had one sister, Maxine, and one brother, Robert.
He was a lifetime resident of Hood River and graduated from Hood River High School in 1951. He loved sports and played football and basketball for the Dragons. During his high school years, he also worked at the Columbia Gorge Hotel as a bellhop. Soon after he graduated, he joined the navy and served in the Korean War aboard the U.S.S Noble. He spent four years on this ship and that was the only ship he served on.
Dick returned to Hood River in 1954 where he began a job as a school bus driver. He later went on to work for a logging company, and then Oregon and Washington Telephone Company in 1957, which later became Sprint. He retired after 37 years of service.
Dick married Ada Jane Sappington on Nov. 30, 1957, and instantly became a father to her children Muriel Jane, Gene and Janet Cooper. In 1960, Dick and Ada added a son, Robert “Rick” Leonard to their happy family. Later in 1967, they completed their family with their daughter Machele.
Through the years he belonged to the VFW American Legion, Elks, Eagles, the Wy’East Whirlers and the Skyline CB club. He also loved to travel all through the United States and abroad. Dick and Ada also took a trip to Africa to help build a church.
He was a real outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He loved to take his family on vacation, especially to the Washington Coast. There they would go sea fishing, crabbing, clam digging, beach combing, and just enjoy their family time.
He is survived by his children; Muriel Darr of Boardman, Ore.; Gene Cooper of Lake Havashu, Ark.; Janet (Clay) Larsen of Boardman, Ore.; and Machele (Garry) Rawlings of Hood River; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Lois Leonard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Frances Leonard; wife, Ada Jane Leonard; son, Robert Leonard; sister, Maxine Anderson (Jack); brother, Dr. Robert Leonard; and son-in-law, Lester Darr.
A memorial service with military honors is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday, April 8 at the Church of the Nazarene, 2168 Belmont Drive, Hood River. A reception will follow.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
