Donald Ray McLemore passed away on Oct. 26, 2019, at his home in Mill A, Wash., surrounded by family. Don was born on Oct. 18, 1936, and was 83 years of age at the time of his passing.
Don was born in Duncan, Okla., to Haskell and Edith Elizabeth (Smith) McLemore. He celebrated 63 years of marriage to Bessie Ann Hamilton on June 16. Don was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was a hardworking heavy equipment operator, a welder at the Bonneville Dam, a Skamania County Reserve Sheriff’s Deputy and EMT and a millwright for WKO, Inc. He also worked odd jobs long after his “official” retirement.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, trips to the beach and his pets, but most of all, he enjoyed time with his family. He will be remembered for his smile and happiness, his famous, funny quick-wit sayings, his positive attitude and big heart. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
Don is survived by his wife, Bessie; son, Darin (and wife, Tina) McLemore; daughter, Terri Yamiska; and his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dottie, and sister, Barbara.
A celebration of his life is planned for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10 at Rock Creek Hegewald Center, 710 S.W. Rock Creek Drive, Stevenson, Wash.
The McLemore family wishes to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Providence Hospice of the Gorge.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.