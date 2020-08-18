Donna (Heck) Kerr, 92, formerly of Mosier, Ore., and long-time resident of Salem and Coquille, Ore., died Aug. 4, 2020. She was born Sept. 2, 1928, in Tualatin, Ore., in the same house that her mother and grandmother were born in, the only daughter of Claude and Della (Martin) Heck.
Donna met John Kerr Jr. in Mosier in 1946; they were married in 1947. Johnny had been in the Army Military Police in the Pacific during World War II. After the war, he became a truck driver, operating anything with wheels, working for Compton Construction and others.
In December 1947, their only child, Delores, was born while they were living in Mosier.
Donna was an experienced telephone operator, beginning in The Dalles at age 17, and spent many years at the switchboard at the State of Oregon in Salem.
Johnny and Donna lived in retirement in Coquille for many years until they entered a care facility in Dallas, Ore., where he died in 2018.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Delores (Mrs. Eric) Lubbes of Salem; two brothers, Hugh (Sonny) Heck, of Torrington, Wyo., and Cliff Heck, of Harper, Ore.; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Donna was cremated and will be interred with Johnny at the Mosier State Road Cemetery.
Donna was a carefree and genial lady who loved to travel, rockhounding, and fishing, and brought delight to her family and friends; her passing leaves a void in the lives of those that knew and loved her and lament her absence.