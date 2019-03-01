Donna Pauline Worthen Sheirbon passed away on Feb. 23, 2019, at her home, surrounded by family, in Damascus, Ore. Donna was born on July 25, 1952, and was 66 years of age at the time of her passing.
She was born to two loving parents, Ruby Fern Coffey Worthen and Paul Edward Worthen, on July 25, 1952, in Monterey Park, Calif.
Donna graduated from Hood River High School. She married her husband, Tom Sheirbon, in Hood River in 1972 and they had two children, Sarah and Steve. Donna later became a grandmother to her two grandchildren, Amanda and Tyler.
Always dedicated to family, she was a devoted homemaker, wife, and mom to her children, as well as a strong follower of Jesus. She was extremely proud of her father’s service in the Navy, and all who have served.
She and her husband grew up in Hood River. They also lived in Springfield, Ore., and eventually settled in Damascus, where she resided for the remainder of her life.
Dividing time between their homes in Hood River and Damascus, she enjoyed spending time with her husband, friends and family. She was a devout member of Grace Community Church in Gresham, Ore. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed traveling, especially her trips to the beach, eastern Oregon and Hawaii.
Watching football and rooting for the Cowboys, learning about her Irish heritage, decorating, reminiscing and drinking chai tea were some of her favorite pastimes. She lost her mother early in life, then tragically lost her daughter, and then later, her father. She loved them all and had a knowledge and hope of going home to Jesus one day and returning to see all of her family and friends again in heaven.
Donna was predeceased in death by her mother, Ruby Fern Coffey Worthen; father, Paul Edward Worthen; and daughter, Sarah Michelle Sheirbon.
She is survived by her husband, Tom Sheirbon; sister, Joyce Riley; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Jennifer Sheirbon; and grandchildren, Amanda Sheirbon Self and Tyler Sheirbon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Donna’s name to the American Cancer Society c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave. Hood River, OR 97031.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
