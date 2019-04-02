Dorothy Snow Laurance, 96, passed away on March 6, 2019, in Hood River, Ore. She lived her last 70 years in Parkdale, Ore., in her beloved home at the foot of Mount Hood’s majestic north side. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Feb. 23, 1923, to Esther and Rodney Snow, she grew up with an older sister, Rowena, and younger brother, Jim. The family lived in Chicago in the early 1930s while her father attended medical school and they subsequently settled in Santa Monica, Calif., where her father practiced medicine for many decades.
Dorothy attended Brigham Young University as an undergraduate during World War II and, post-graduation, moved to San Francisco with a job at United Airlines. What fun she had in San Francisco, where she returned throughout her life to revisit the places she’d lived and danced and dined. When she decided to continue her schooling, she attended a graduate program in education at Stanford University. There she met fellow student and future husband Sheldon Laurance.
Dorothy and Sheldon married in the fall of 1949 and moved to Parkdale. Choosing to become orchardists, they purchased the orchard Sheldon’s parents acquired in the early 1920s. By September of 1954, they had five children; the oldest was just 3 1/2 when their second set of twins was born. Dorothy was undeniably busy in the coming years, taking care of her children and her home where, nearly every night, all sat together at the family dinner. Each summer, she set up and operated a U-pick strawberry business with the proceeds funding wondrous driving vacations to nearly every National Park in the Western United States.
Once her children were established in school, she too returned to school at Portland State University, where she obtained a Certificate of School Librarianship. For the next several years, she was the school librarian at Parkdale Upper Elementary School. When Sheldon died unexpectedly in December 1968, Dorothy took over the operation of the family orchard. She became a respected orchardist and was the first woman to serve on the Board of Directors of Diamond Fruit Company.
After turning the orchard operations over to her three sons in the late 1970s, she traveled widely with friends and family, including adventures in Europe, Mexico, Morocco, Guatemala and Tanzania. She delighted in exploring our beautiful country by car. Whether Yosemite, Kentucky horse country, the Hudson River Valley, or all the back roads of Hood River, Dorothy really couldn’t resist a road trip. She was a lifelong, avid reader and shared her love of reading as a volunteer with the SMART program at Parkdale Elementary School. She loved her tennis games, had a formidable backhand, played until age 80, and was a fan of the sport throughout her life. She was a whiz at the toughest of crossword puzzles, fierce at Scrabble and her TV was tuned in daily to stock market news.
As Dorothy wished, she lived independently to the last. She was an extraordinary daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was dearly loved and she will be greatly missed.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Shelley Laurance (Bob Sternberg), Rod Laurance (Cheryl), Mark Laurance (Deanna DeVore), Spence Laurance and Joan Laurance (Bob Danko); her grandchildren, Heather Laurance (Dan McCabe), Nic Laurance (Tylee), Meredith Danko and Ali Danko; her two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 18 at 2 p.m. at the Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Highway 35, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. In lieu of flowers, contributions “in memory of Dorothy Laurance” may be made to Parkdale’s SMART program (SMART, Attention: Heather, 101 SW Market St., Portland, OR 97201).
