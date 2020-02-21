Edwin “Ed” Eugene Thomas was born Aug. 9, 1933, in Turkey Ford, Okla., to Haskell and Ruth (Weston) Thomas. When he was a young child, his family moved to Odell, Ore. He attended schools in the Hood River Valley and graduated from Wy’east High School in 1953.
When Ed was 10 years old, a cute little curly haired girl named Viola and her family moved in next door. She quickly became best friends with his little sister, Donna. Ed eventually married that little girl.
After Ed graduated, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska. Ed flew home to marry his beautiful bride on Aug. 22, 1954, in the Odell Methodist Church. Ed was discharged from the service in 1955.
Over the next few years they welcomed their two daughters, Kimberly June and Brenda Kay. Ed and Vi purchased their dream home in Odell in 1965 and lived happily ever after there. Ed held various jobs and in the early 1970s, he began work at Diamond Fruit Growers as a Refrigeration Engineer. He and Vi both retired from Diamond within a week of each other.
Ed took pride in being a member of the Odell Fire Department for 36 years. He enjoyed working in his yard and tending to the garden. Ed was the designated pickle jar packer when making his and Vi’s famous pickles every year. He purchased his first Model A as a teenager. Restoring that car was one of his many hobbies, and it is still parked in his garage today. He later bought a restored Model A and they looked forward to cruising with their fellow antique car club members. All four of his granddaughters had the honor of riding in this car at each of their weddings. He’s proudly displayed his car at WAAAM for many years.
Ed also enjoyed taking camping trips in his RV every chance he got. They joined his cousins on a cross country trip, where they visited the Grand Ole Opry, various national parks, and Ed’s place of birth and childhood home. Ed had a passion for music and taught himself to play the guitar as a teenager. Ed would never miss an opportunity to root for his granddaughters at every sports event, music program, or recital. All of his granddaughters’ friends and teammates referred to him as “Papa Thomas” and he treated them as his own.
Ed’s wonderful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his children, Kimberly (Gary) Eastman and Brenda (Rick) Graves; grandchildren, Amy (Adam) VandenBos, Kara (Ben) Krenz, Angie (William) Walker, and Emily (James) Sprague; great-grandchildren, Huntley Sprague, Jake and June Walker, Harper and Weston Krenz, and Viola VandenBos; sister and brother-in-law, Jack and Donna Fortner; sister-in-law, Marie Pate; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his soulmate, Viola, his brother-in-law, Bob Pate, and his parents.
A viewing for Ed will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 at Anderson’s Tribute Center.
A celebration of life with Pastor Tim Willis officiating will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at River of Life Assembly, 979 Tucker Road, Hood River.
Ed’s Interment will be private at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery, 2687 Van Horn Drive, Hood River.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Providence Sunshine Club or the Wy’East Fire District.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.