On Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, Ralph Edward Parsons, a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, passed away in his home at the age of 60. Ralph Parsons was born July 18, 1959, in The Dalles, Ore., to Ralph and Hazel (Bertschi) Parsons. All who knew him knew him as Eddie.
He is survived by his mother, Hazel Parsons, of White Salmon, Wash.; brother Glen Parsons (Linda) in Estacada, Ore.; sister Donna Robles (Jessy) of Cedro Wooley, Wash.; sister Vera Bruce (Jeff) of White Salmon; brother Timothy Parsons of BZ Corner, Wash.; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Parsons; sister, Bonnie Harris; and two brothers, Bill and Steven Parsons.
Eddie went to White Salmon High School. He had a passion for truck driving but also enjoyed hunting, fishing and listening to classic country music. Eddie was an Eagles member of The Eagles Lodge in Bingen, Wash. He worked at Diamond Fruit Growers in Odell, Ore., for almost 17 years. He drove truck for Mountain Logging and in 2002, he began working for Ryan’s Juice Company.
Eddie had been part of the Odell Fire Department for 18 years and had received an award for Firefighter of the Year in 1997. He was a man full of heart and truly enjoyed making everyone around him laugh. He was a man that could be relied on, he loved his family and friends and always tried to help others anyway he could and will be remembered by all the hearts that he touched with his kindness and humor.
A memorial service is planned for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave.Hood River. A reception will follow at The Eagles Lodge, 318 W. Stueben St., Bingen, WA.
