Elizabeth (Bette) Thomsen, age 85, passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Lander, Wyo. She was born in Grants Pass, Ore., on Oct. 14, 1933, to James and Dorothy (Chandler) Pinniger. Bette grew up in Klamath Falls, Ore., where she went to Klamath Union High School. She was the first freshman to be crowned the 20-30 Track Queen. She also won it her sophomore year.
Bette also held positions in the Rally Squad, Vice President of Girls League, Queen of Jobs Daughters, Teen Age Club, and the Traditions Committee. Bette graduated in 1951 and went on the attend Oregon State College. While there, she met and married her husband, V. Robert (Bob) Thomsen, in 1952. Bette and Bob settled in Hood River, Ore., on his family’s orchard.
Bette was involved in sewing club, Aloha Club and Bridge Club, served as a school board member, was on the museum board and was a 4-H knitting leader. Bette was a member of the Pine Grove Church, where her strong belief in God guided her throughout her life. In 1982, Bob and Bette moved to a ranch and settled in the beautiful Red Canyon of Lander, Wyo. Bette was involved in the Cattlewomen’s Society and art club. Bette painted in oils and watercolors for 35 years, studying with Jerry Antolik, Jack Hines and Jessica Zemsky.
Bette was preceded in death by her parents, James and Dorothy Pinniger, as well as her older brother, Jimmy. She is survived by her husband, Bob; daughter, Lynn Moore, and her husband, Bruce; a son, Chuck Thomsen, and his wife, Kristi; a daughter, Christy Ewald, and her husband, Tom; a daughter, Lisa, and her husband, Ramiro; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; her brother, David Pinniger, of Georgia, and a sister-in-law, Jean Pinniger of Oregon.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8 from 5-7 p.m. at Hudson’s Funeral Home Chapel, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, Wyo. Funeral Services are scheduled for Saturday, March 9 at 10 a.m. at Hudson’s Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Justin Vold, officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Lander. A reception will follow the graveside services at The Summit Restaurant, 260 Grandview Drive, Lander.
Hudson’s Funeral Home and On-Site Crematory, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, is in care of the arrangements. Visit www.hudsonsfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book for the family.
