Ellisa Marie Poe passed away on Feb. 21, 2019, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Ellisa was born on July 27, 1970, in Dover, Del., to Thomas and Nancy Marie (Peschman) Poe. She was 48 years of age at the time of her passing.
Ellisa grew up in DeKalb, Ill., Pottstown and Douglassville, Penn., and Ann Arbor, Mich., before moving to White Salmon, Wash., in 1986 with her family. She graduated from Columbia High School in 1988 and attended the University of Washington and Evergreen State College. She received her CNA from Portland Community College.
She loved to run. While at Columbia High School, she competed in track and cross country. In her senior year at the Washington State cross country meet, she placed third out of a large field. Her running continued for years, competing in a number of 5k and 10k road races locally and in Portland. She loved the Hood to Coast team race and ran it several times.
Her other joys and talents were making jewelry, gardening and reading. Ellisa’s legacy was her two children, Nick and Maddie …They were her pride and joy.
Ellisa lived in Hood River for the past 12 years, where she worked part-time for the Hood River County School District. She worked at May Street School library as an aide and at the Westside School as a teacher’s aide while raising her children.
She is survived by her two children, son, Nicholas, age 20, and daughter, Madeline, age 14; her brother, Daniel, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and parents, Tom and Nancy Poe, of White Salmon.
During the past several years of Ellisa’s life, she found the Mormon Church. The church gave her life more meaning and purpose and she became a member, receiving their compassion and love.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hood River, 1825 May St.
She was loved.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
