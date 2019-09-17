Erma Lujean Eden Blackwell passed away on Sept. 5, 2019, at Hawks Ridge in Hood River, Ore. Erma was born on May 8, 1926, and was 93 years of age at the time of her passing.
Erma was born in Jay, Okla., to Claude and Nora (Perkins) Eden. She moved to the Hood River Valley with her parents as a young girl and attended Central Vale and Odell grade schools. She graduated valedictorian from Odell High School in 1944. She was a good student and enjoyed doing things with friends and her two sisters.
Erma liked to take car trips with her husband, sister, Martha and brother-in-law, George Allen. She had fond memories of trips to Hawaii and Canada. They belonged to churches in the Hood River area, and taught Sunday School in a small church in Mosier.
Cliff was an avid fisherman, and Erma enjoyed accompanying him on those outings. She was a good housekeeper and her home was always immaculate. She remained interested in politics and enjoyed political conversation.
On April 6, 1947, Erma married Clifford Blackwell in Odell, Ore. Erma worked in the area as a bookkeeper, office manager and accountant over the years until retiring in 1985 due to Meniere’s Disease.
In 1979, Erma and Clifford built their home on Prospect in Hood River. Clifford passed away on Dec. 10, 2012.
Erma is survived by sister, Ann Eden Carpenter from Sparks, Nev.; four nieces, one nephew, and great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Erma was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Eden Allen, and brother-in-law, George Allen (who she said he was just like a real brother to her).
Services are planned for 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Graveside rites will be at Idlewilde Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband, Clifford.
Memorials are encouraged to be made to Faith In Action (Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital Foundation) and sent care of Anderson’s Tribute Center.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.