Eugene F. Wright passed away on Jan. 19, 2020, at the age of 87 with his wife of 64 years by his side, as well as his daughter and granddaughter. He was a great father, husband and friend. Born in Ione, Wash., in 1932, he grew up in Marysville and Stanwood, Wash.
Gene graduated from high school in 1952 and served with the U.S. Navy from 1952-1954 during the Korean conflict. He married Bonnie Brown in 1955, and they had three children, Michael, Julia and Brian. He discovered in 2017 through DNA testing that he had another daughter born in 1953, Pam Gilbert. Pam has four children, Brandi, Jimmy, Kacy and Kevin, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gene was preceded in death by Michael, who passed away in 2000; Michael had two children, Brandon Wright and Jaclyn Moore.
Gene retired from the Soil Conservation Service, working in Oregon and Washington. Gene was very involved in the WAAAM museum, which contributed to his enjoyment in retirement.
Hospice of the Gorge was a very special blessing to him and Bonnie for the last six months. Hospice made our lives so much easier. Our church family has also been an extra blessing. Thanks to Hospice and our church friends, and WAAAM friends for being there. Gene loved it all.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the Hood River Nazarene church on Belmont Drive, followed by lunch. At 1 p.m., there will be a military honors presentation at WAAAM, 1600 Air Museum Road, Hood River. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Hospice of the Gorge.