Frances “Fran” Marie Rabaliati passed away at her home in White Salmon on March 6, 2019, at the age of 67. She was born in Ritzville, Wash., on Jan. 13, 1952, to Winston and Louise (Jewett) Reimers.
On Aug. 17, 1991, Fran married her husband of 27 years, Charles Rabaliati, at St. Peters Church in The Dalles, Ore. She loved children and helped our community by serving as a physical education specialist with the Hood River County School District. Fran was also involved with the Hood River Christian Alliance Church 12-step program. Her hobbies included tennis, tennis and more tennis. In addition, she loved to ride her bike, walk and hike. Staying physically fit was a passion for her.
Mrs. Rabaliati is survived by her husband, Charles “Chuck” of White Salmon; sisters, Marsha Smith, Carrie Knight, Pat Wilson, Cecilia Dalzell and Mary Reimers; brothers, Butch, Steve, Mike and Bill Reimers; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brothers, Pete, a Vietnam Veteran, and Eddie Reimers.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22 at the Hood River Alliance Church at 1 p.m. Gardner Funeral Home handled cremation arrangements; condolences can be made to the family online at www.gardnerfh.com.
