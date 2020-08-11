Frances Cecile Stolhand passed away on Aug. 8, 2020, at the Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital. Frances was born on May 7, 1923, and was 97 years of age at the time of her passing.
Frances was born in Parkdale, Ore., to Lloyd and Cecil (Stocker) Kile. She grew up in Parkdale, attended school in the Upper Valley and graduated from Parkdale High School, class of 1941. Family shared that in first grade, she had five first cousins in her class. In her teenage years, she perfected her skill as a seamstress, and swam not only in the Columbia River but also across the entire river from Koberg Beach. She was very adventurous and she had even summited Mount Hood.
In 1948, she married Paul Stolhand and they have shared 72 years together. Frances was recognized for her sewing in many of the Hood River Fairs (a blue-ribbon recipient). She enjoyed square dancing, and, as a gifted seamstress, she helped with knitting gowns for newborns. In her later years, she and Paul wintered in Salome, Ariz.
In addition to her husband, Frances is survived by four children, Larry Churchill, Darell Churchill (and wife, Linda), Jo Stolhand and Kenneth Stolhand; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many other distant family. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Paula Stolhand.
Services will be held at a later date with arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.