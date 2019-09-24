Fred Simonds Jr. was born Dec. 31, 1929, to Clara and Fred Simonds of Odell, Ore. He married Neva Schwartz, daughter of Cleone and George Schwartz of Hood River, Ore., on Jan. 24, 1950.
They had four daughters, Linda Ferrell, Brenda Simonds, Gwenda Morgan and Rhonda Lamb (deceased). He was well known in the area in the 1960s when his band, The Melody Mountaineers, performed extensively at the Hood River Eagles Lodge.
He passed away on Sept. 1, 2019, in Sun City, Ariz., at the age of 89. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, three daughters, his brother Lyle Simonds and sister Reva Collins (now deceased), as well as four grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Rhonda, and sisters Willamae Brisbane and Lavelle Schuler.