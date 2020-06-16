Merlyn Wayne “Frenchie” Vezina of The Dalles, Ore., and Yuma, Ariz., passed away at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in White Salmon, Wash., following a long health battle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Vezina Jr. and Irene Bisson; brothers, George III (Bud), David and Ronald; sisters, Irma and Betty; and sons, Dean and Dale.
He is survived by his daughters, Laura (Dan) Finnegan of Ft. Calhoun, Neb., Candy (Bob) Schroder of Thornton, Colo., Penny (Leon) Fester of Logan Iowa, Laura (Dan) Mack of Lyle, Wash., Rosalie (Ken) Henderson of Underwood, Wash., Diana (Mike) Solomon of Murdock, Wash., and Deborah (Rios) Barajas of The Dalles, Ore.; 17 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and ex-wife and friend, Rose Schwinge.
“Frenchie” Vezina was born April 27, 1933, in Cass Lake, Minn., to parents George Vezina II and Irene (Bisson). He grew up in Cass Lake and Foston, Minn. Over the course of his life, he lived in Minnesota, Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Arizona. He was a man of many talents and had careers as a deputy sheriff, lumberjack, heavy equipment operator in the mines, and machine operator building ice roads. He had many interests as well, including playing pool, bowling, hunting and timber carnival competitions. He was a devoted Catholic. He had A LOT of personality and loved cracking jokes with everyone.
Celebration of life services will be held at a future date, due to the virus concerns. To send condolences to the Vezina family, please visit www.gardnerfh.com.