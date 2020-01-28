George O’Dell Kellogg of Miami, Okla., passed from this life Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at his home. He was 85.
George was born Aug. 23, 1934, in Wyandotte, Okla., to Charles Elmer and Eliza Ann (Leader) Kellogg. He was a graduate of Wyandotte High School and had lived in Oregon for many years before returning to the Miami area.
George worked for Northwest Aluminum in The Dalles, Ore., for 40 years.
He was preceded in death by one son, Benny Kellogg; his parents; and 10 siblings, Marvin Kellogg, Arlis (Pat) Kellogg, Iven (Shorty) Kellogg, Myrttal McGhee, Vernal Kellogg, Tiny Roberts, Eugene Kellogg, Lenabell Mathis, Elma Tell and John Kellogg.
George is survived by his wife, Janice L. Kellogg; three sons, Stanley Kellogg of Mosier, Ore., and Randy Kellogg and George R. Kellogg both of Miami, Okla.; one daughter, Pamela Long of Vinita, Okla.; two sisters, Gladys Crowder and June Roberts both of Grove, Okla.; and 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 6–8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30 at Anderson’s Tribute Center. A graveside service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31 at Upper Valley Cemetery, 6917 Allen Road, Parkdale, Ore., with a reception to follow at the Parkdale Grange, 7375 Clear Creek Road, Mt. Hood, Ore.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.