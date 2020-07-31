George “Dick” Richard Overman, age 91, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, Ore.
Born in The Dalles on July 12, 1929, Dick enlisted in the United States Navy in 1946. He served as a sonarman aboard multiple destroyers in the Pacific before and during the Korean War.
Dick was married to LaVelle Bolton on Aug. 6, 1950. They worked their wheat farm south of town and raised their daughter, Pamela. In addition to farmer, husband, and father, Dick was also a full-time employee at Clifford Martin in town. In his “spare time,” Dick served for 14 years on the Wasco County-The Dalles City Recreation Commission, 12 years on the Mid-Columbia Community TV Board, 16 years on the Northern Wasco County PUD Board, 20 years on the Wasco County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, and he was an active member of the Oregon Wheat League.
Dick was predeceased by his brother John in 1998 and his daughter Pam in 2012. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 70 years, LaVelle. He is also survived by brother Carl, of Bakersfield, Calif.; son-in-law Ron Moffitt of Redmond; grandson Kit Moffitt and wife Charlotte Scofield of Mount Vernon, Wash.; grandson Kurt Moffitt and wife Jenni Moffitt of Redmond; and two great-grandchildren, Kelsie and Tanner of Redmond.
A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Three Mile Cemetery in The Dalles. Attendants will be asked to wear masks and respect social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oregon Veteran’s Home of The Dalles at www.oregon.gov/odva/Vets-Homes/The-Dalles/Pages/Donate.aspx.