George Washington Parke passed away on Oct. 15, 2019, at Flora’s Adult Home Care in Portland, Ore. George was born on Feb. 22, 1935, and was 84 years of age at the time of his passing.
George was born in San Francisco, Calif., to Guy Arthur and Alma (Lankhamer) Parke. He grew up in Umatilla and worked with his parents on the farm growing watermelons, cantaloupes, and potatoes. He also helped his dad raise thoroughbred race horses.
George worked in construction as an ironworker and did many buildings, as well as many bridges and dams in the Portland and Northwest areas.
On Jan. 31, 1983, he married Rose Ann Rush in Stevenson, Wash., their marriage was later sealed at the Lake Oswego Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple. They enjoyed attending church and spending time together.
George is survived by his wife, Rose Parke of Cascade Locks, Ore.; daughter, Carla McNatt of Oregon, City, Ore.; son, Vincent Parke of Portland; daughter, Patricia Parke of Portland; and four grandchildren, Joshua Parke, Jeremiah Parke, Carinne Parke and Breanne Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Guy, Bill, and Dra, sister Elathine Marlow and grandson Joshua Parke.
A memorial service for George is planned for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Stevenson Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 650 N.W. Gropper Road, Stevenson, Wash. Graveside rites will be the following weekend at the Fossil, Ore., Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.