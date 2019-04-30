Georgiana King passed away March 16, 2019, at Providence Down Manor in Hood River, Ore. She was born on Sept. 19, 1926, and was 92 years of age at the time of her passing.
Georgiana was born in Galveston, Texas, to George and Javanka Mandich, who immigrated from then Yugoslavia to settle in Galveston. She and her two sisters, Mary Ella and Ubitsa, grew up there and helped their parents run the Tremont Café.
Georgiana attended Texas Women’s University in Denton, Texas, where she received her BA and BS in 1947. She worked as a microbiologist for John Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Park-Davis in Detroit and Tahoe Truckee Medical Group.
Georgiana moved to Hood River from Reno in 2004 to be near her daughter, Jeanie, and family. She had lived at Providence Down Manor for the past 11 years.
Georgiana was an accomplished violinist. She was first violin for the Reno Orchestra in the late 1960s. She enjoyed playing pool, games, telling jokes and socializing with friends. She loved sports and was involved in golfing, fishing and bowling, and was always up to date on the PGA and NFL. Georgiana’s adventurous spirit led her down many paths, from working as a microbiologist to owning a toy store, selling real estate and preparing taxes. She loved traveling in her RV to visit her grandchildren.
Georgiana was especially proud of her family and is survived by her sons, Bruce King (and wife Charlene) of Providence, R.I., Ben King (and wife Kathy) of Truckee, Calif., and Randy King (and wife Tina) of Pueblo, Colo.; daughters, Jeanie King Watts (and husband Brian) of Hood River, and Ellie Heiman (and husband Ken) of Quincy, Calif. She was a beloved Nana to 11 grandchildren and Great-Nana to 18 great-grandchildren.
Per Georgiana’s request, there will be a private family celebration of life at Donner Lake in Truckee, where she raised her five children.
