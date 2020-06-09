Gerald Richmond was born in Vancouver, Wash., on May 26, 1944. He moved with his family after World War II to Monitor, Ore., where he attended Monitor Grade School, Silverton High, and eventually graduated from Mt. Angel College.
As a craftsman woodworker, he spent the greater part of his life in The Dalles. Gerald’s passion became the renovation and reclamation of the Dalles Civic Theater. It survives today mostly because of his efforts to save it. As age took its toll, he relocated to Portland, where he spent his last days. He passed away on May 30, 2020.
He is survived by his daughter ,Tselani (Geoffrey); his son, Tristan (Carrie); and grandchildren, Ayden and Fifer.
A private family service is planned.