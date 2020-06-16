Geraldine Faith Van Dyke, age 86, was welcomed into Heaven on May 22, 2020. She passed peacefully from her home in Hood River, Ore., surrounded by her family.
Gerrie is survived by her sisters, Darlene Briggs and Jean Hultquist; her son, Ralph Van Dyke; her daughters, Kimberly Swan and Kathy Fleig; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Born in 1934 in Sioux City, Iowa, to Johannes and Edna Van Dyke, she was the sixth of seven children. Raised in a Christian home, she held on to her faith and shared the love of God in her humble way of service everywhere she lived. She came to Portland, Ore., in the early 1950s and worked at Kress Department Store for 17 years. She then went to work for the Postal Service, from which she retired after 30 years in 1999. She moved to Hood River in 2007.
Gerrie served her church and communities by volunteering in countless ways. Her smiling face and easy laugh will be missed by all whom she loved and served graciously and generously. Her humble, gentle and intelligent nature will long be remembered and cherished.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.