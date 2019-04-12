Gilbert Marvin “Buck” Goss, passed away on April 6, 2019, surrounded by family at his home in Parkdale, Ore., after a long battle with cancer and COPD.
Buck was born on April 18, 1933, to Odie and Mildred (Chandler) Goss on Baldwin Creek Road in Parkdale. His grandpa Ephea Goss was a great influence on his life. He taught Buck his lifelong passion of gardening and his love of flowers. He went to school in what is now the Mt. Hood Town Hall and then went to work at a very young age for Duckwall–Pooley Fruit Company. At age 16, he started setting chokers and driving logging trucks for Stacy Stone Logging.
Buck enlisted in the service in 1952. While he was stationed in Albuquerque, N.M., he met Carol Lyddon. They were married on July 15, 1953. The couple had five children, Laurita, Trudy, Tina, Vicki and Mark. He did a tour of duty in the Marshall Islands and spent time on Eniwetok in Operation Castle and was discharged in 1956.
He would go on to hold many jobs throughout his life, but his favorite job was working in the woods. One of his favorite pastimes was fishing. He would go anytime, anywhere, for anything that would bite. He enjoyed bass and catfishing the most and spent many days on the John Day, Columbia and Snake rivers with family and friends. He also loved to coon hunt, pick mushrooms, garden, yard sale with Carol, paint and create various critters out of metal. He was a very talented and self-taught artist. Buck never met a stranger!
Buck was preceded in death by his parents, Odie and Mildred Goss, and infant daughter, Tina Marie.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Lyddon Goss; his only remaining uncle, Truman Goss (wife Faye); aunt, Almeda Ogden; sisters, Eleanor Burdick, Earlene Short, Carol Dewalt, and Gayla Harner; brothers, Delbert (Bert) Goss (wife Leona), Phillip Goss and Kelsey Goss (wife Roylene); his children, Laury Cron (husband Dan), Trudy Mendez (husband Jose), Vicki Brown (husband Tom) and Mark Goss (wife Lisa); grandchildren, Angel Goss, Windy Cudd, Donna Holland, Joe Larios, Juan Larios, Carol Marie Galvez, Cory Brown, Kim Jackson, Jason Brown, and Jarred Goss; 33 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Buck will be greatly missed by all of his family, as well as the many friends he has made throughout his lifetime. He will be especially missed by his lap warmer … his cat, Baby.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20 at the Church of Christ, 1512 Tucker Road, Hood River.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Mt. Hood Town Hall or the Hood River Church of Christ, C/O Anderson’s Tribute Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.