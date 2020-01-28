Marion Virginia (Ginny) Fitzgerald O’Connor passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, with several of her children at her side.
Ginny was the middle daughter of George, a family doctor, and Marion, a former schoolteacher. She was very close to her sisters, Patricia (Patsy) Flannery, the elder, and Joan Lavezzorio, the younger. To her disappointment, both predeceased her.
She was born in Chicago, Ill., on Dec. 14, 1927, attended Catholic schools, and distinguished herself as a national springboard diver, competing in the Olympic trials in 1948.
Ginny matriculated at the University of Detroit, majoring in Spanish. Her dream was to work at the United Nations. Instead, she met the love of her life, John Francis (Red) O’Connor, graduating in 1950 and marrying in 1951. They settled in Detroit, Mich., where their nine children were born.
From there they moved to Saginaw, Mich., back to Detroit and then to the West Coast. They lived in Portland, Ore., Reno, Nev., and White Salmon, Wash. After John died, Ginny moved back to Portland to enjoy big city life again.
Wherever she lived, Ginny volunteered her services at the local hospitals, first in Reno, then Hood River, Ore., and most recently for many years at the Providence Hospital gift shop and at Albertina Kerr in Portland. She was an avid reader, especially of popular history. She spent a number of years in the hotel business, working at the front desk at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn and the Hood River Hotel. After returning to Portland, she had the opportunity to work at the Pittock Mansion.
In her later years, Ginny completed a crossword puzzle most every day. Bridge was a passion of hers and she continued playing whenever a fourth was needed. She enjoyed playing golf and, when she could no longer play, continued to follow the pro tour as a big fan of Rory McIlroy.
Ginny delighted in her family and friends. She was most happy when talking and laughing with one or more of them, whether at a Thanksgiving dinner, a casual meeting or in a phone conversation. She remembered every birthday with a card or a phone call. If she thought she could help, she always offered to do so, early and often. She never said no to a night out, whether having dinner with a fine glass of wine or attending the latest play or newest movie out in the theater.
Her family, likewise, delighted in her. She was optimistic, cheerful and tough. She was a wonderful wife, mother, Grammy, aunt and friend. She will be sorely missed by those who remain. And those who have already left will welcome her warmly into their fold.
Ginny is survived by her children, Nick O’Connor (Shannon Batts) of Portland, Ginny O’Connor Doyle (Tom) of Lansing, Mich., Kathleen O’Connor McNew (Carl) of White Salmon, John O’Connor (Jennifer), of Portland, Patrick O’Connor (Sarah Covert) of Athens, Ga., Michael O’Connor (Honey), of Portland, Mary Hubbard (Russ) of St. Helens, Ore., Dennis O’Connor (Elizabeth), of Portland, and Lucy Miller (Mike), of Reno. In addition, she leaves 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. with a funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, White Salmon. Burial will immediately follow at White Salmon Cemetery on Snowden Road, with a luncheon at 1 p.m. at Best Western Plus Hood River Inn, Hood River.
Memorial donations may be made to Albertina Kerr in Portland or Providence Hospice.