Gloria Buxton was born Dec. 25,1953, and died April 15, 2020, at Providence Portland Medical Center from a heart condition. She was born in California and moved to Hillsboro, Ore., at a young age with her parents, Robert and Marion, brother Peter, and sister Roberta, where she grew up and graduated from Hillsboro High School. She attended University of Oregon in Eugene and graduated with Bachelor of Arts degree in 1980, majoring in dancing and art.
Gloria had many creative jobs in her lifetime and earned many different certifications for jobs she did. Her last job was as an office assistant at Hood Tech Corp Vision Inc. in Hood River, Ore. She enjoyed studying and speaking Spanish, and lived in Mexico once on a summer exchange program. She traveled a lot and lived in Hawaii, and several other states. Some of her favorite activities were swimming, kayaking, sewing, and creating clothing and costumes. Gloria had a zest for life and making friends. She was loved by many and a beautiful friend to all, and her highest value was always her family.
A celebration of life will be announced later on her Facebook page.