Gloria Kay Ontiveros (Dunn), loving sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Sept. 6, 2020, in Hood River, Ore.
Kay was born March 13, 1951, in Forsythe, Mo., to Robert Alvin Dunn and Lois Elaine Dunn. In 1954, her family moved from Kissee Mills, Mo., to Dufur, Ore., and in 1958, they moved to Hood River. Kay often recalled fond memories of her Dad’s garden and of her Mom’s wonderful pickled and preserved fruits and vegetables. She had 10 siblings and would start laughing when she reminisced about stories of her childhood.
Kay married in 1969 and had two children, Randal Wayne Tumlinson and Kimberly Dale Tumlinson. Kay loved to read and her children, Randy and Kim, and tell stories of her love of music and singing. Spending time with family and loved ones was something Kay cherished. She looked forward to her time spent at the Oregon Coast with her beloved mother Lois and her sisters Jean, Sue and Teresa. She treasured her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kay loved to cook, and most of all for her family; everyone was always welcome at her table and there was always enough.
Kay is survived by her children, Randal Wayne Tumlinson and Kimberly Dale Tumlinson; siblings Richard Allen Dunn, Ronald Dean Dunn, Sue Parsons, Randy Earl Dunn and Teresa Anne Seal; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, loved ones and friends. Kay was predeceased by her father, Robert Alvin Dunn; her mother, Lois Elaine Dunn; her sister, Naomi Jean Dunn; and her brothers, Donald Lee Dunn, Kenneth Ray Dunn, Jerry Dale Dunn, and Howard Keith Dunn.
Kay’s loving heart, generous spirit and wonderful sense of humor will be greatly missed. Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds, 3020 Wy’east Road, Hood River, with a potluck after the service. Friends of the family are welcome. Masks will be required.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
One night a man had a dream. He dreamed
he was walking along the beach with the LORD.
Across the sky flashed scenes from his life.
For each scene he noticed two sets of
footprints in the sand: One belonging
to him, and the other to the LORD.
When the last scene of his life flashed before him,
he looked back at the footprints in the sand.
He noticed that many times along the path of
his life there was only one set of footprints.
He also noticed that it happened at the very
lowest and saddest times in his life.
This really bothered him and he
questioned the LORD about it:
"LORD, you said that once I decided to follow
you, you'd walk with me all the way.
But I have noticed that during the most
troublesome times in my life,
there is only one set of footprints.
I don't understand why when
I needed you most you would leave me."
The LORD replied:
"My son, my precious child,
I love you and I would never leave you.
During your times of trial and suffering,
when you see only one set of footprints,
it was then that I carried you."
Author: Carolyn Joyce Carty