Harriett Monroe Peterson passed away on Dec. 5, 2018, in Stockton, Calif., at the age of 97. She was born in Hood River, Ore., on May 14, 1921, to Carrie and George Monroe. She was raised on a pear and apple farm in the shadow of Mount Hood, where many of her early memories were of helping the family harvest the orchards with her brother, sister and cousins.
Harriett graduated from Parkdale High School in 1939. She earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree at Willamette University and her Masters Degree from Syracuse University in New York. Harriett became the Assistant Dean at Redlands University in Southern California. Later, she became the Dean of Women at the University of the Pacific and was recognized as the youngest Dean of Women in the USA.
In 1953, Harriett married Clarence W. “Pete” Peterson, a business leader and walnut rancher. They made their home in Tracy, Calif. She was very active in the community and volunteer organizations and aiding state-wide efforts in the Republican Party, connecting with President Eisenhower and with Ronald Reagan in campaigns and attending conventions as delegate.
She was known for her positive, loving, and charitable demeanor. She was compassionate and always a gracious hostess. She was a cherished member of the Monroe, Peterson, Hanson and Saunders families. In recalling stories from her childhood, she spoke of activities of the Parkdale Church — particularly Easter Sunrise services with the breakfasts in the church basement. She wrote in the History of Hood River County about the Mount Hood climb that took place each July. She called “spectacular” the Crag Rats using flares to mark the trail the evening before the next day’s climb.
Harriett was preceded in death by her husband, sister Vena Saunders and brother Melvin Monroe. She is survived by granddaughters, Elizabeth Hanson Barnes, Nancy Hanson Gordon and Mary Hanson; nieces Kitty Monroe, Kathy Saunders and Nancy Saunders; and nephews George Monroe and Jim Saunders.
A graveside service will be held at the Upper Valley Cemetery in Parkdale on May 14 at 10 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.